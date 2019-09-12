The Biggest Disappointments of the 2019 College Football Season so Far

7 of 9

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Pac-12's dream of getting back to the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2016 already feels dead.

Mathematically speaking, sure, there's still a chance. Utah has an elite defense. Washington State has an equally elite offense. California already picked up one of the season's most impressive wins. And USC is better than anyone expected. But even though there are six undefeated squads in the conference, no Pac-12 team has national championship odds better than 60-1, according to Caesars.

Oregon and Washington are the reason for that. The Ducks should have won their opener against Auburn, but they blew the league's best chance at picking up a marquee nonconference win. And in the middle of the night this past Saturday/Sunday, Washington lost a home game to California to fall to 0-1 in conference play. They entered the season as the co-favorites to win the Pac-12, but they are effectively out of the CFP hunt.

And then there's Arizona, Oregon State and UCLA, which went a combined 0-4 against Group of Five opponents. It's no surprise that Oregon State is bad. Arizona's loss at Hawaii wasn't much of a shocker, either. UCLA is a colossal disappointment, though.

Chip Kelly was supposed to be the offensive mastermind who helped the Bruins move on from Jim Mora's tenure. Instead, Kelly has gone 3-11 and has one of the country's most anemic offenses.

To be fair, Cincinnati and San Diego State feature two of the best defenses the Group of Five has to offer, and star running back Joshua Kelley was unavailable for the first game against the Bearcats. Still, a Kelly-led offense should be able to muster more than 14 points and at least four yards per play against opponents with drastically less recruiting pull. Ohio State had more yards (508) and points (42) against Cincinnati than UCLA had in both games combined.

UCLA hosts Oklahoma this weekend and plays at Washington State the following Saturday, so we might as well pencil in the Bruins for an 0-4 start. With the possible exception of Vanderbilt, UCLA will be the only Power Five team with that record. If the Bruins drop to 0-5 at Arizona, it might be time to take a hard look at Kelly's $9 million buyout.