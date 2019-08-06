Odds for Top College Football Teams to Pull off Undefeated Seasons

0 of 10

Richard Shiro/Associated Press

Clemson, Alabama and Notre Dame (and UCF) each went undefeated during the 2018 college football regular season, but which of this year's top contenders for the national championship has the best odds of piecing together a 12-0 campaign?

First, please note that we're only talking about regular season here. Factoring in conference championships and the College Football Playoff would drastically change these odds, but our goal is to affix a number to each team's chance of entering December without a loss.

It should go without saying—but let's state it anyway—that the two biggest factors in this exercise are the overall strength of the team and the difficulty of its schedule.

Alabama and Clemson are co-favorites to win the national championship, but one has better odds of going 12-0 because of its schedule. Similarly, Georgia and LSU might be better than both Michigan and Oklahoma, but the SEC teams have much worse odds of running the table because of the challenges coming their way.

Teams are listed in ascending order of our odds of going undefeated. Also listed for context are the current odds to win the national championship, according to Caesars, where these are the 10 teams with the best odds.