Hall of Fame Ex-Cardinals Manager Whitey Herzog Recovering After Having Stroke

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistSeptember 18, 2019

Former Kansas City Royals manager Whitey Herzog before a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, July 21, 2018. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Orlin Wagner/Associated Press

Hall of Fame manager Whitey Herzog had a stroke at a charity golf tournament Monday.

"Today we were informed that Hall of Fame Manager Whitey Herzog sustained a minor stroke during his charity golf tournament yesterday," the St. Louis Cardinals said in a statement. "Whitey has received treatment and is currently resting, and doing well.

"We wish him a speedy recovery and hope to see him at the ballpark soon."

Herzog, 87, managed the Cardinals from 1980 to 1990, winning the 1982 World Series. He also managed the Texas Rangers, California Angels and Kansas City Royals, compiling a 1,281-1,125 overall record.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

