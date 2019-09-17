Former 19-Year NBA Veteran Jason Terry Named Mavericks G-League Asst. GM

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Jason Terry has found his next job in professional basketball.

The Texas Legends announced they hired Terry to serve as the team's assistant general manager. The Legends are the Dallas Mavericks' G League team.

"We are thrilled to have Jason come on board," Legends president and general manager Malcolm Farmer said in the announcement. "His resume speaks for itself. He had a tenured NBA career for a reason, and to have him bring that skillset and work ethic to the table is invaluable for our team and staff."

