Former 19-Year NBA Veteran Jason Terry Named Mavericks G-League Asst. GM

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistSeptember 17, 2019

PHOENIX, AZ - MARCH 27: Jason Terry #31 of the Dallas Mavericks celebrates after hitting a three point shot against the Phoenix Suns during the NBA game at US Airways Center on March 27, 2011 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Mavericks defeated the Suns 91-83. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Jason Terry has found his next job in professional basketball.  

The Texas Legends announced they hired Terry to serve as the team's assistant general manager. The Legends are the Dallas Mavericks' G League team.

"We are thrilled to have Jason come on board," Legends president and general manager Malcolm Farmer said in the announcement. "His resume speaks for itself. He had a tenured NBA career for a reason, and to have him bring that skillset and work ethic to the table is invaluable for our team and staff."

            

