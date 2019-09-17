Video: 76ers Star Joel Embiid Reveals He Lost 25 Pounds This Offseason

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistSeptember 17, 2019

Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid celebrates after a basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings, Friday, March 15, 2019, in Philadelphia. Philadelphia won 123-114. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum/Associated Press

When the Philadelphia 76ers report to training camp on Oct. 1, Joel Embiid could arrive in the best shape of his life. 

In a video posted for the "One Chip Challenge," the Sixers All-Star center revealed he's lost approximately 25 pounds this summer:

This is great news for a 76ers team that has a roster capable of winning a championship, as long as Embiid can remain healthy. The 25-year-old told reporters in May his goal for the offseason was to improve his conditioning:

Embiid's conditioning has been the subject of criticism throughout his professional career. Hall of Fame center Robert Parish told SiriusXM NBA Radio (h/t Bruno Manrique of Clutch Points) in May that he would run circles around the Sixers big man.

"Run his jock strap off, for starters, because he's not in shape," Parish said. "I would make him play defense and run his jock strap off every chance I got. By the fourth quarter, he'd be drained. Trust me on that."

If Embiid's slimmed-down physique allows him to become more dynamic on the basketball court and eases the pressure on his knees, it wouldn't be a stretch for him to be in the 2019-20 NBA MVP conversation. 

Related

    Jrue: Pels Have Different Vibe Under David Griffin

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Jrue: Pels Have Different Vibe Under David Griffin

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    Why Horford's Presence and Versatility Will Be Big Boon to 76ers

    Philadelphia 76ers logo
    Philadelphia 76ers

    Why Horford's Presence and Versatility Will Be Big Boon to 76ers

    Michael Kaskey-Blomain
    via CBSSports.com

    Jerry Colangelo: USA Would’ve Won World Cup If Not for Injuries

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Jerry Colangelo: USA Would’ve Won World Cup If Not for Injuries

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Will Superstars Save Team USA Next Summer?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Will Superstars Save Team USA Next Summer?

    Brian Windhorst
    via ESPN.com