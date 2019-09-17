Gary Neville Says He's Not Convinced Manchester United Should Target Declan Rice

Alberto Pezzali/Associated Press

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has voiced reservations about the Red Devils potentially signing West Ham United's Declan Rice.

Speaking on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football (h/t Metro), the former United captain questioned whether the Manchester giants should consider a big-money move to bring the England international to Old Trafford. When asked if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should sign Rice, Neville replied:

"I don't know. I mean, you talk about £80 million, £90 million to get him out of West Ham. We've seen a bid for Wilfried Zaha from Everton for £70 million odd [which was rejected]. To get players out of the likes of West Ham now, Crystal Palace, it's not going to be easy, so it's going to cost a fortune.

"Would I say yes now at £80 million or £90 million? I'm not feeling that personally at this moment in time. But am I seeing a really good player who could potentially develop into something fantastic for the next 10 years? Yes, I really do think that."



Clive Mason/Getty Images

Rice has experienced a meteoric rise in the past 12 months, and the defensive midfielder is now considered one of the hottest talents in English football.

Neville added the presence of Nemanja Matic and Scott McTominay at United negated the current need for the club to add the youngster to the squad. McTominay has battled his way through the club ranks, and is now a regular starter in Solskjaer's side. The Scotland international is much improved on the ball, and his reading of the game has seen him produce a number of impressive performances over the past year.

Neville's fellow Sky pundit Jamie Carragher agreed United could better invest their transfer budget if West Ham rate Rice at £90 million (h/t Metro).

"Obviously the price, I wouldn't pay £90 million for him, of course I wouldn't," said Carragher. "But if you're talking £50 million, maybe more, I think he could do a job for a Champions League team."

According to West Ham's official Twitter account, Rice said he is focused on improving his performances in the capital:

The player started 34 Premier League games for the Hammers last term, and he has blossomed since being released by Chelsea's academy in 2014, prompting his switch to the Hammers' youth system.

Rice is developing quickly, and West Ham will face a battle to retain a burgeoning talent who could become a world-class player.

His current value would be lofty, given the prices of top English players in the Premier League, but he could be worth significantly more in the years ahead.