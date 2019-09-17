Felipe Vazquez Arrested, Charged with Solicitation of a Child, Computer Porn

Eric Risberg/Associated Press

Pittsburgh Pirates closer Felipe Vazquez was arrested Tuesday in Lee County, Florida, on multiple charges, including computer pornography, solicitation of a child.

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, Vazquez has also been charged with one count of providing obscene material to minors.

Passan also tweeted that Lee County Police launched an investigation into Vazquez beginning in August and allege that Vazquez has sexually exploited a 15-year-old girl since she was 13:

Per Passan, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement alleged Vazquez sent a video of himself performing a sex act to a minor and texted a minor that he planned to meet her for sex following the 2019 MLB season.

Following his arrest, Vazquez has been placed on administrative leave by Major League Baseball, according to Passan.

“Today we were made aware of an active law enforcement investigation involving Felipe Vázquez and his subsequent arrest," Pirates president Frank Coonelly said in a team release. "We take this matter, and these charges in particular, extremely seriously. We have informed the Commissioner’s Office of the investigation and arrest. The Commissioner’s Office will immediately place Felipe Vázquez on Administrative Leave (and, as a result, Restricted List) pursuant to the Joint MLB/MLBPA Policy. We need to be respectful to all involved and the ongoing legal proceeding. As a result, the organization, our staff and players cannot comment any further at this time.”

The 28-year-old Vazquez has been one of the most dominant relievers in baseball over the past three years. This season, Vazquez is 5-1 with a 1.65 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 28 saves in 31 opportunities. He has also struck out 90 batters in 60 innings.

Vazquez has been named an All-Star in each of the past two seasons and was a hot trade candidate prior to this year's deadline, though the Pirates opted to keep him.

Pittsburgh owns the second-worst record in the National League this season at 65-85, and it is last in the NL Central.

Vazquez is in the midst of his fifth MLB season overall and his fourth with the Pirates after beginning his career as a member of the Washington Nationals.