Kevin Knox: Nets' Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant Signings Will 'Fuel' the Knicks

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

The New York Knicks lost out on free agents Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving this offseason, but their signings with the rival Brooklyn Nets could serve as extra motivation for the Knicks in 2019-20.

"Of course, the Nets got two big superstars this summer, but it's just fuel to the fire for us," New York forward Kevin Knox said Monday of Brooklyn's summer splashes, per Ian Begley of SNY.

For much of the 2018-19 season, rumors swirled that both Irving and Durant would wind up in blue and orange. Those rumors picked up steam when the Knicks traded 2015 fourth overall pick Kristaps Porzingis to the Dallas Mavericks on Jan. 31, a move that cleared space for two max contract slots.

As speculation increased about his looming free-agent decision, Durant voiced his frustration to reporters in early February:

When he said, "I have nothing to do with the Knicks" during that press conference, that proved to be true. He would go on to sign with Brooklyn without granting New York a meeting.

As a result, the Knicks had to spend their money elsewhere. They added Julius Randle, Wayne Ellington, Reggie Bullock, Marcus Morris, Bobby Portis, Taj Gibson and Elfrid Payton in free agency, having previously drafted former Duke star RJ Barrett third overall in June's draft.

Signing Durant and Irving would have made the Knicks instant contenders in the Eastern Conference. Without those two stars, everyone on the roster will be looking to prove themselves.

"It's going to be great for us. I don't think nobody is guaranteed [playing time]—no starting lineups, no minutes, none of that," Knox said, per Begley. "[Head coach David Fizdale] kind of voiced that in the message he sends us."

He continued: "We've got guys now. ...Even though we're one big family, smiles and stuff after (the game). But, in between those lines, it's a totally different team from last year."

New York has missed the playoffs six straight years and posted an NBA-worst 17-65 record last season.