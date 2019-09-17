Napoli Stun Mo Salah, Liverpool 2-0 in Champions League Group Stage

ALBERTO PIZZOLI/Getty Images

Napoli defeated Liverpool on Tuesday in their opening UEFA Champions League game, with the Italians winning 2-0 against the holders in Group E.

In a game of few chances, it was Dries Mertens who scored from the penalty spot for Napoli after Andrew Robertson fouled Jose Callejon in the box after 81 minutes.

Fernando Llorente wrapped up the victory in stoppage time, with the striker taking advantage of a rare mistake by Virgil van Dijk.

A cautious first half saw both teams struggle to create quality opportunities, with Napoli unable to convert early pressure against the Merseyside giants.

Fabian Ruiz and Hirving Lozano went close to breaking the deadlock for the hosts after seven minutes, but Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian denied the pair with a double save.

Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane found it difficult to make a first-half impact for the visitors, and Jurgen Klopp watched his side defend as they waited for the potential to counter-attack.

Napoli carved out one of the better chances at the start of the second half, but Adrian was called into action again, saving from Mertens.

Liverpool's official Twitter account highlighted the moment:

The Reds slowly found their way into the contest, and Mane should have sent Salah clear. However, the forward's pass was too heavy, giving the Egyptian no chance.

Napoli supporters continued to create noise, but frustrations were heard from the crowd, with Klopp's men gaining more possession.

A mistake by Kostas Manolas almost gifted the Premier League leaders a fortunate goal. The defender sliced his clearance into the path of the advancing Salah, but the attacker's shot was expertly tipped past the post by goalkeeper Alex Meret.

The humidity slowed the tempo in the closing 20 minutes, and cramps became an issue for the teams. However, Liverpool remained calm in their work in midfield, and with Napoli drifting deeper, the English side found some joy.

Mane had a shot saved by Meret, and the Naples fans once again voiced their disapproval from the stands.

However, the stadium exploded into life when the referee awarded a penalty for Napoli after Robertson fouled Callejon. The winger fell dramatically in the challenge, but the video assistant referee did not overturn the decision.

Mertens slotted home the spot-kick with nine minutes remaining, and Liverpool suddenly appeared on the ropes after slowly wrestling control.

The hosts secured the three points in the final seconds after Llorente took advantage of confusion in the Liverpool defence, scoring his first goal for his new club.

It was a laboured performance for the holders for most of the game, and they were punished at the moment it appeared they might go on and steal the win.

What's Next

Both teams are back in domestic action on Sunday. Liverpool visit Chelsea in the Premier League and Napoli travel to Lecce in Serie A.