Jurgen Klopp Dismisses Liverpool Exit Talk Following Agent's Weather 'Joke'

Ciro Sarpa/Getty Images

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has dismissed recent comments from his agent suggesting England's weather could impact his decision on whether to sign a new contract at Anfield.

Klopp's current deal runs until the summer of 2022. He spoke to reporters ahead of Tuesday's UEFA Champions League curtain-raiser away to Napoli and denied the weather being a factor in terms of where his career takes him:

"He wanted to make a joke. I have to be serious. German humour, nobody got it. The weather was never a reason for me to choose a city.

"It's not a reason for me to leave the country. Maybe at the moment it's the most healthy weather in the world - we have enough rain, it's cool, pretty much the opposite of this room!

"There's nothing in that story. He's my agent and my friend."

The tactician's representative, Marc Kosicke, recently told DAZN and Goal his client would hold off to see the effects of climate change before signing any new deal.

Goal's Neil Jones provided comment from Kosicke, who said it was an "open secret" Liverpool's board want to extend Klopp's terms:

Klopp arrived at Anfield in October 2015 and signed a six-year contract on Merseyside less than one year later (July 2016).

Much has changed since then, though. As well as being crowned kings of Europe last season, the Reds finished as narrow Premier League runners-up to Manchester City and are already five points clear at the top of the table this term.

ESPN FC's Melissa Reddy wrote in June—shortly after Liverpool's 2-0 Champions League final win over Tottenham Hotspur—that Klopp was considering a sabbatical at the end of his Reds contract.

It was also put to Klopp during Monday's press conference that Liverpool open this Champions League campaign as the best team in Europe. However, he hailed Premier League rivals City as a superior side, via Reuters:

The former Borussia Dortmund coach has broken Liverpool's transfer record on several occasions since his arrival and spent big to acquire the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Alisson Becker and Naby Keita in recent years.

The Stadio San Paolo is a tough destination to visit, while Tuesday opponents Napoli are managed by a familiar face in Carlo Ancelotti.

Klopp's side traded 1-0 home wins when these teams met during last season's Champions League group stage, and he's expecting a stiff challenge from the hosts, via Anfield Watch:

Liverpool will be desperate to begin this season's title defence with a strong opening display in Naples, with no immediate alarms ringing over the future of their valued boss.