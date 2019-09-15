La Liga Table 2019 Week 4: Standings and Final Scores After Sunday

ANDER GILLENEA/Getty Images

Sevilla beat Alaves 1-0 on Sunday at the Mendizorrotza Stadium to move to the top of the table in Spain's top flight after four games played.

Joan Jordan scored the only goal of the match with a free-kick after 37 minutes to secure a third win of the season for Julen Lopetegui's side.

Elsewhere, Espanyol picked up their first win against Eibar, Granada beat Celta Vigo and Real Valladolid were held by Osasuna.

Sunday's final game saw Real Betis draw 1-1 with Getafe. The hosts went behind to Jaime Mata's spot-kick and lost William Carvalho to a red card in the first half but rescued a point with Joaquin's late penalty.

Sunday's Results

Eibar 1-2 Espanyol

Alaves 0-1 Sevilla

Celta Vigo 0-2 Granada

Real Valladolid 1-1 Osasuna

Real Betis 1-1 Getafe

Standings (Played, Goal Difference and Points)

1. Sevilla: 4, +4, 10

2. Atletico Madrid: 4, +1, 9

3. Real Madrid: 4, +3, 8

4. Athletic Bilbao: 4, +3, 8

5. Barcelona: 4, +5, 7

6. Granada: 4, +4, 7

7. Real Sociedad: 4, +1, 7

8. Levante: 4, +1, 6

9. Osasuna: 4, +1, 6

10. Villarreal: 4, +2, 5

11. Alaves: 4, 0, 5

12. Real Valladolid: 4, -1, 5

13. Valencia: 4, -2, 4

14. Mallorca: 4, -2, 4

15. Real Betis: 4, -3, 4

16. Celta Vigo: 4, -3, 4

17. Espanyol: 4, -4, 3

18. Getafe: 4, -1, 3

19. Eibar: 4, -3, 1

20. Leganes: 4, 0, -6, 0

Sunday Recap

New La Liga leaders Sevilla remain unbeaten after four games following their narrow win over Alaves on Sunday.

Summer signing Jordan was the match-winner for the visitors, scoring his second goal for his new club with a superb free-kick on 37 minutes.

Real Madrid loanee Sergio Reguilon was fouled just outside the box following an incisive run, and Jordan sent his effort over the wall and past goalkeeper Fernando Pacheco, as shown by La Liga:

Alaves could not muster a response and slip to their first defeat of the 2019-20 season.

Newly-promoted Granada earned their second straight La Liga win at Celta Vigo, scoring two fine goals through German Sanchez and Yangel Herrera.

The visitors were helped by two early dismissals for the hosts. Jorge Saenz was sent off after 11 minutes for a foul on Roberto Soldado, while Francisco Beltran followed on 29 minutes for a dangerous tackle:

Sanchez opened the scoring against the nine men in stoppage time at the end of the first half with a towering header from a cross in from the left.

Herrera secured the points after 54 minutes in style with a thumping strike from range that flew into the top corner and left goalkeeper Ruben Blanco stranded.

La Liga shared highlights of the match at Balaidos:

Osasuna's Pablo Hervias also scored one of the goals of the weekend in his team's 1-1 draw at Real Valladolid.

The substitute came off the bench and broke the deadlock with an unstoppable free-kick from distance, as shown by Premier Sports (UK only):

However, the visitors could not hold their lead and were forced to settle for a point after Robert Ibanez rescued a point for Real Valladolid with a late equaliser.

Sunday's final game produced plenty of drama as 10-man Real Betis fought back to secure a draw against Getafe at the Benito Villamarin Stadium.

Barcelona loanee Marc Cucurella won an early penalty for the visitors after being sent sprawling in the penalty area by Antonio Barragan.

Mata confidently converted the kick to put Getafe ahead with just 15 minutes on the clock.

Betis suffered a further blow 10 minutes later when Carvalho was given a straight red card for an aggressive foul on Mauro Arambarri.

However, the hosts found a way back into the match in the second half when Fekir won a penalty, Joaquin coolly rolling home the spot-kick to level the match.

There was still time for more drama in a frantic finish. Getafe's Angel Rodriguez saw a late goal ruled out for offside, while Loren Moron was sent off in stoppage time for violent conduct.