Winners and Losers from Week 3 of College Football

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

College football, you rarely disappoint us. Despite having zero matchups between AP Top 25 teams, Week 3 still brought some excellent storylines.

First-year coaches experienced the range of emotions, as Les Miles earned a big victory and Geoff Collins suffered a horrid defeat. Two coaches on the hot seat―Lovie Smith and Clay Helton―should feel a lot more pressure.

Plenty of favorites held their ground, though. Several contenders for the Heisman Trophy assembled enormous stat lines too.

We've highlighted the most noteworthy winners and losers in Week 3's action. This piece will be updated throughout Saturday night.