Report: Saquon Barkley Gives Tickets to Giants Fan Snubbed by DeMarcus Lawrence

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley has reportedly extended a grand gesture to a young fan who was turned away by Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence last week.

According to TMZ Sports on Saturday, Barkley invited 11-year-old Giants fan Kamil Bautista and his family to attend the Giants' Nov. 10 game against the New York Jets. Barkley reportedly plans to fly Kamil and his family to New York from McAllen, Texas, and give them a "meet-and-greet experience."

After the Cowboys' Week 1 win at home against the Giants, Kamil attempted to get an autograph from Lawrence while wearing a Barkley jersey, but the Pro Bowler told Kamil, "Get the right jersey, son," and kept walking:

Lawrence later defended his actions on Twitter:

Kamil and his family had driven nine hours from McAllen to Arlington in order to attend the Cowboys vs. Giants game.

While Kamil did not receive an autograph from Lawrence, TMZ Sports noted that he figures to get plenty of autographs from the Giants when he attends their game at MetLife Stadium in November after the reigning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year's gesture.