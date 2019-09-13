Blue Jays' Tim Mayza Exits vs Yankees After Suffering Elbow Injury on Wild Pitch

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Toronto Blue Jays reliever Tim Mayza suffered an elbow injury in the 10th inning against the New York Yankees on Friday night, the team announced.

Mayza threw a pitch well behind Didi Gregorius and slowly went down to his knees holding his left forearm.

Ryan Tepera replaced the left-hander on the mound at Rogers Centre.

