Blue Jays' Tim Mayza Exits vs Yankees After Suffering Elbow Injury on Wild Pitch

Blue Jays' Tim Mayza Exits vs Yankees After Suffering Elbow Injury on Wild PitchSeptember 14, 2019
Toronto Blue Jays reliever Tim Mayza suffered an elbow injury in the 10th inning against the New York Yankees on Friday night, the team announced.
Mayza threw a pitch well behind Didi Gregorius and slowly went down to his knees holding his left forearm.
Shi Davidi @ShiDavidi
Awful scene here T10 as Tim Mayza threw a pitch and dropped to the ground holding his left forearm. Covered his face with his jersey as he was attended to on the mound before walking off with trainer Nikki Huffman. Lots of worried looking #BlueJays all around.
Laura Armstrong @lauraarmy
Awful moment at Jays here, as lefty Tim Mayza's arm seems to give out on his eighth pitch of the game. He goes down immediately, in obvious pain and emotional. Got some encouraging words from Justin Smoak but arm hung down by his side as he walked of the field. #BlueJays
Ryan Tepera replaced the left-hander on the mound at Rogers Centre.
