Blue Jays' Tim Mayza Exits vs Yankees After Suffering Elbow Injury on Wild Pitch

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistSeptember 14, 2019

TORONTO, ON - AUGUST 16: Tim Mayza #58 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches in the sixth inning during a MLB game against the Seattle Mariners at Rogers Centre on August 16, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Toronto Blue Jays reliever Tim Mayza suffered an elbow injury in the 10th inning against the New York Yankees on Friday night, the team announced

Mayza threw a pitch well behind Didi Gregorius and slowly went down to his knees holding his left forearm.

Ryan Tepera replaced the left-hander on the mound at Rogers Centre.

                       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

