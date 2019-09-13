Yankees News: Gary Sanchez, Edwin Encarnacion Injury Updates Before Playoff Push

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 3: Gary Sanchez #24 of the New York Yankees is congratulated after hitting a two run home run by Edwin Encarnacion #30 during the first against the Texas Rangers inning at Yankee Stadium on September 3, 2019 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images)
The New York Yankees will be without the services of Edwin Encarnacion and Gary Sanchez for the time being.

ESPN's Marly Rivera reported Thursday that Encarnacion and Sanchez were injured in New York's doubleheader with the Detroit Tigers and will undergo further testing. Yankees manager Aaron Boone provided an update Friday:

Boone added that Encarnacion's oblique strain is considered minor but could keep him out for the remainder of the season, per Newsday's Erik Boland.

The Yankees are all but assured of an American League East title. They're 10 games up on the second-place Tampa Bay Rays with 14 games left until the postseason.

New York announced Austin Romine would start at catcher and Luke Voit at designated hitter for Friday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Because of its healthy division lead, the team doesn't need to rush Sanchez or Encarnacion back, but getting them on the field for the playoffs would obviously be a nice luxury.

Sanchez and Encarnacion have identical .531 slugging percentages. The former is second on the team in home runs (34) and third in RBI (77), while the latter has 34 homers and 86 RBI between his time with the Yankees and Seattle Mariners.

