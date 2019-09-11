Tom Brady Avoids Antonio Brown Discussion Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

Steven Senne/Associated Press

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady refused to address the sexual assault allegations against Antonio Brown at his press conference Wednesday.

"I'm just trying to show up and play football. Miami's a good team," Brady told reporters. "Things that don't involve me, don't involve me."

In a lawsuit filed against Brown on Tuesday, Britney Taylor said the receiver sexually assaulted her on three occasions. Taylor worked with Brown as a trainer and said the assaults took place in 2017 and 2018.

"We are aware of the civil lawsuit that was filed earlier today against Antonio Brown, as well as the response by Antonio's representatives," the Patriots said in a statement. "We take these allegations very seriously. Under no circumstances does this organization condone sexual violence or assault. The league has informed us that they will be investigating. We will have no further comment while that investigation takes place."

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

