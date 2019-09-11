Former 4-Star USC WR Devon Williams Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

USC wide receiver Devon Williams entered the NCAA's transfer portal, according to SEC Network's Cole Cubelic.

Williams had one reception for 11 yards through the Trojans' first two games in 2019. He appeared in 12 games as a freshman, finishing with four receptions for 87 yards and one touchdown.

A native of Lancaster, California, Williams was the No. 40 overall recruit in the 2018 recruiting class, per 247Sports' composite rankings. He was also the sixth-best receiver.

His production shows how limited his role in the offense has been this season.

JT Daniels' season-ending knee injury didn't help matters, as USC is now counting on true freshman Kedon Slovis. Head coach Clay Helton may be wary of opening up the passing game too much right now until Slovis grows more comfortable as the starting quarterback.

The Los Angeles Times' Ryan Kartje wrote Helton and offensive coordinator Graham Harrell "have resolved to pick up the pace and rotate more receivers" when USC played Stanford on Saturday. Williams' lone catch came in the 45-20 victory.

Kartje questioned whether the Trojas would be able to get more receivers involved since Josh Jackson, Munir McClain and Drake London were all in the same position as Williams as well.

Williams may choose to stay at USC since entering the transfer portal doesn't preclude a player from returning to his current school.

By transferring now, he would be able to redshirt the remainder of the year and remain a sophomore in 2020 under the new guidelines the NCAA rolled out last summer.