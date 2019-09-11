Marcus Smart Won't Play in USA's Final FIBA Games Because of Minor Injuries

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistSeptember 11, 2019

DONGGUAN, CHINA - SEPTEMBER 11: Marcus Smart #7 of USA looks on against France during the 2019 FIBA World Cup Quarter-Finals at the Dongguan Basketball Center on September 11, 2019 in Dongguan, China. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images)
David Dow/Getty Images

The United States is shutting down Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart for the remainder of the 2019 FIBA World Cup following Wednesday's 89-79 quarterfinal defeat to France, according to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic. 

Team USA has two more games to determine the fifth through eighth-place teams.

          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

