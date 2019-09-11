Marcus Smart Won't Play in USA's Final FIBA Games Because of Minor Injuries

David Dow/Getty Images

The United States is shutting down Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart for the remainder of the 2019 FIBA World Cup following Wednesday's 89-79 quarterfinal defeat to France, according to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

Team USA has two more games to determine the fifth through eighth-place teams.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

