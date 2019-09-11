Neymar Sr. Says Negotiations Between PSG and Barcelona for Neymar Are 'Not Over'

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

Talks between Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona over Neymar have not yet concluded, according to the star's father.

The forward was linked with a return to the Camp Nou throughout the summer but remained at the Parc des Princes.

Neymar Sr. told Fox Sports (h/t L'Equipe, via MailOnline's Jack Kinnersley): "The negotiations between the two clubs [were] not over. A Brazilian just wants to be happy where he is, and he was very happy [in Barcelona]. When his friends asked him if he would come back, he was moved."

According to Tuttosport (h/t Kinnersley), PSG sporting director Leonardo wants to move Neymar on in January rather than wait until next summer.

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu said a winter transfer to the Camp Nou will not happen, though, so it seems he'll remain at PSG at least until next summer, unless he heads elsewhere in January.

Bartomeu recently offered an update on Barca's pursuit of Neymar over the summer, per ESPN's Samuel Marsden:

Football journalist Julien Laurens told BBC 5 Live Sport's Euro Leagues Football Show the Catalan giants did not have the resources to finance Neymar's return this year:

The club spent €255 million this summer on the likes of Antoine Griezmann, Frenkie de Jong and Junior Firpo.

Although they were able to get Philippe Coutinho off the wage bill by loaning him to Bayern Munich, any return for Neymar would have brought with it substantial expenditure.

Football writer Andrew Gaffney felt Barca were better off not signing him:

With Griezmann in the front three alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, fitting Neymar in as well would have been a challenge. It would also have significant implications for Ousmane Dembele's future, as he would have little prospect of enjoying regular football behind the quartet.

What's more, injuries have hampered both of Neymar's seasons at PSG, and the club could not afford for him to be unavailable in the knockout phase of the UEFA Champions League.

If the 27-year-old does not leave in January, links with Barca will inevitably reignite next summer.

Suarez and Messi will be 33 then, so it could make sense to bring him back, but he needs to show he can remain fit for the whole campaign.