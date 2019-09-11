Jets Rumors: Quincy Enunwa out for Season with Neck Injury Suffered vs. Bills

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

New York Jets wide receiver Quincy Enunwa will miss the remainder of the 2019 regular season due to a neck injury suffered against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, according to Brian Costello of the New York Post.

Per Costello, Enunwa underwent tests Monday, confirming the injury.

This is the second season-ending neck injury Enunwa has suffered in three years. The wideout missed the entire 2017 campaign with a bulging disc.

