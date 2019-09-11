Jets Rumors: Quincy Enunwa out for Season with Neck Injury Suffered vs. Bills

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorSeptember 11, 2019

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - SEPTEMBER 08: Tremaine Edmunds #49 of the Buffalo Bills pursues Quincy Enunwa #81 of the New York Jets during the third quarter at MetLife Stadium on September 8, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Buffalo defeats New York 17-16. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)
Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

New York Jets wide receiver Quincy Enunwa will miss the remainder of the 2019 regular season due to a neck injury suffered against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, according to Brian Costello of the New York Post.

Per Costello, Enunwa underwent tests Monday, confirming the injury.  

This is the second season-ending neck injury Enunwa has suffered in three years. The wideout missed the entire 2017 campaign with a bulging disc.

            

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.    

Related

    Report: Jets WR Enunwa Out for Season

    New York Jets logo
    New York Jets

    Report: Jets WR Enunwa Out for Season

    New York Post
    via New York Post

    Best FA Option for Every Team

    Every team's weaknesses are starting to emerge after week 1

    New York Jets logo
    New York Jets

    Best FA Option for Every Team

    Every team's weaknesses are starting to emerge after week 1

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report

    Trade Block Big Board Entering Week 2 ✍️

    New York Jets logo
    New York Jets

    Trade Block Big Board Entering Week 2 ✍️

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report

    Inside Austin Ekeler’s Rise

    ✊ How he won over the locker room 😮 ‘Can take it to the house every time’ ➡️ Meet the RB who’s making Melvin expendable

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Inside Austin Ekeler’s Rise

    ✊ How he won over the locker room 😮 ‘Can take it to the house every time’ ➡️ Meet the RB who’s making Melvin expendable

    Tyler Dunne
    via Bleacher Report