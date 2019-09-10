John C. Reilly Reportedly Replaces Michael Shannon as Jerry Buss in HBO Series

Megan ArmstrongAnalyst IISeptember 11, 2019

Actor John C. Reilly poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Ralph Breaks the Internet' in central London, Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)
Joel C Ryan/Associated Press

Did John C. Reilly just become Jerry Buss? Yup!  

Deadline's Nellie Andreeva reported Tuesday that the 54-year-old actor has replaced Michael Shannon, who departed due to creative differences, to portray Buss in HBO's upcoming pilot about the Los Angeles Lakers during the 1980s. The untitled project will be directed by Adam McKay. 

McKay and Reilly have previously collaborated on Step BrothersTalladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby and Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues

Buss, who passed away in 2013, was the Lakers owner during the organization's iconic "Showtime" era. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jason Clarke is cast to play Jerry West, who was the Lakers general manager from 1982 to 1994. 

The pilot is based upon Jeff Pearlman's book titled Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley, and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s. Pearlman shared a photo from the series' headquarters earlier this month: 

Reilly most recently appeared as Dr. Watson in the 2018 film Holmes & Watson

