Report: Aaron Colvin Released by Texans After Signing $34M Contract in 2018

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorSeptember 11, 2019

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 09: Michael Thomas #13 of the New Orleans Saints catches a pass over Aaron Colvin #22 of the Houston Texans during a NFL game at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 09, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)
Sean Gardner/Getty Images

The Houston Texans released cornerback Aaron Colvin on Tuesday, according to reports from ESPN's Adam Schefter and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The release comes one day after Colvin started in the Texans' 30-28 defeat to the New Orleans Saints.

He was the nearest defender on a nine-yard reception to Saints wideout Ted Ginn Jr. on New Orleans' final play from scrimmage before a Wil Lutz 58-yard field goal sealed the win.

Per Over the Cap, Colvin's $7.5 million base salary is guaranteed for this season.

The ex-Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback signed a four-year, $34 million contract ($18,000,000 guaranteed at signing) with Houston during the 2018 offseason. He played 10 games (two starts) for Houston last season, amassing 29 tackles.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Texans Work Out Corner Phillip Gaines

    Houston Texans logo
    Houston Texans

    Texans Work Out Corner Phillip Gaines

    Houston Chronicle
    via Houston Chronicle

    Patriots Huge Favorites in Updated Super Bowl Odds

    Houston Texans logo
    Houston Texans

    Patriots Huge Favorites in Updated Super Bowl Odds

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Pats Trade Demaryius to Jets

    Demaryius Thomas being dealt for 2021 sixth-round pick following AB signing

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Pats Trade Demaryius to Jets

    Demaryius Thomas being dealt for 2021 sixth-round pick following AB signing

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    O'Brien: Keke Coutee, Tytus Howard Close to Returning

    Houston Texans logo
    Houston Texans

    O'Brien: Keke Coutee, Tytus Howard Close to Returning

    Houston Chronicle
    via Houston Chronicle