Report: Aaron Colvin Released by Texans After Signing $34M Contract in 2018

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

The Houston Texans released cornerback Aaron Colvin on Tuesday, according to reports from ESPN's Adam Schefter and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The release comes one day after Colvin started in the Texans' 30-28 defeat to the New Orleans Saints.

He was the nearest defender on a nine-yard reception to Saints wideout Ted Ginn Jr. on New Orleans' final play from scrimmage before a Wil Lutz 58-yard field goal sealed the win.

Per Over the Cap, Colvin's $7.5 million base salary is guaranteed for this season.

The ex-Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback signed a four-year, $34 million contract ($18,000,000 guaranteed at signing) with Houston during the 2018 offseason. He played 10 games (two starts) for Houston last season, amassing 29 tackles.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.