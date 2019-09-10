Everton's Yerry Mina Fined, Avoids Suspension for FA Betting Rules Breach

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

Everton centre-back Yerry Mina will have to pay a fine worth £10,000 but won't serve a suspension after admitting to a breach of the English Football Association's betting rules.

The FA fined Mina on Tuesday after he made an appearance in a betting advert for Colombian company Betjuego, per BBC Sport.

A statement from the FA described the fine as "appropriate and proportionate in the circumstances." Those circumstances include "strong mitigation put forward by the player and his club."

Mitigation in Mina's case came from Everton telling the FA the 24-year-old's "command of the English language is limited." It led to a misunderstanding of the rules governing betting.

Mina also admitted the charge and offered an apology. What he didn't do was profit from the advert, which was not screened outside of Colombia.

Money from the appearance went to the Yerry Mina Foundation, a charitable enterprise dedicated to helping disadvantaged youths in Guachene, Colombia, where the player was born.

Mina's case was also helped by the advert being removed once he recognised his mistake, according to the BBC report. Despite all of the mitigating factors in his favour, the FA still felt compelled to at least fine Mina, citing a responsibility to defend the "integrity of the game."

However, Richard Martin of Reuters sees an irony in the FA's treatment of the broader issue:

Avoiding suspension is a huge boost for Everton, who have been counting on Mina at the heart of their defence this season. The former Barcelona man has formed a rugged partnership with fellow centre-back Michael Keane.

Depth is thin at the position in Marco Silva's squad, with only 22-year-old Mason Holgate available for cover.

Mina's case presented circumstances the FA couldn't ignore. It was not the same for Leeds United midfielder Jordan Stevens, who learned on Tuesday he must serve a six-week FA ban and pay a fine worth £1,200 for breaking betting rules, per BBC Sport.

Leeds chief executive Angus Kinnear labelled the decision "disproportionate punishment."



Suspensions have become the norm in these cases, with former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge incurring a six-week ban, with four suspended, and paying a £75,000 fine back in July after being found guilty of a breach.