Sahar Khodayari, Iranian Soccer Fan, Dies After Setting Herself on Fire

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistSeptember 10, 2019

SANDY, UT - MAY 24: Generic action of a soccer ball being kicked during the game between FC Dallas and Real Salt Lake at Rio Tinto Stadium May 24, 2014 in Sandy, Utah. (Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr/Getty Images)
Gene Sweeney Jr./Getty Images

Sahar Khodayari, an Iranian woman who set herself on fire after she was detained for dressing as a man to get into a football stadium, died on Monday as a result of her injuries.

According to local media (h/t AP's Jon Gambrell), the 29-year-old set herself on fire on September 2 in front of a courthouse. She was facing a prison sentence of six months, according to her father.

        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

