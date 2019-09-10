Sahar Khodayari, Iranian Soccer Fan, Dies After Setting Herself on Fire

Gene Sweeney Jr./Getty Images

Sahar Khodayari, an Iranian woman who set herself on fire after she was detained for dressing as a man to get into a football stadium, died on Monday as a result of her injuries.

According to local media (h/t AP's Jon Gambrell), the 29-year-old set herself on fire on September 2 in front of a courthouse. She was facing a prison sentence of six months, according to her father.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

