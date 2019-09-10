Cavaliers Play-by-Play Announcer Fred McLeod Dies at 67

Cavaliers Play-by-Play Announcer Fred McLeod Dies at 67September 10, 2019
The Cleveland Cavaliers announced Tuesday that play-by-play announcer Fred McLeod died at the age of 67.
Although the circumstances surrounding McLeod's death haven't yet been made public, the Cavaliers noted that he died "suddenly" Monday evening.
McLeod had been the Cavs' play-by-play announcer on Fox Sports Ohio since 2006. He was set to enter his 14th consecutive season in that role and 15th overall.
Prior to returning to announce Cavaliers games in 2006, McLeod spent 22 years as an announcer for the Detroit Pistons. He also served as a broadcaster with the Cleveland Indians, Detroit Tigers and Detroit Lions during his career.
Former Cavaliers and current Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James tweeted the following regarding McLeod:
LeBron James @KingJames
Man WHAT!!!!??? 😢😢OMG this is extremely sad. @CavsFredMcLeod May you rest in Paradise my friend! @BethHMcLeod my prayers sent up above to you and your family!! 🙏🏾❤️❤️❤️ #RIPFred https://t.co/XWMHUqWJxf
Jason Lloyd of The Athletic, Sam Amico of Amico Hoops and Anthony Lima of 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland were a few of the many to praise McLeod after news of his death broke:
Jason Lloyd @ByJasonLloyd
Devastating news. Fred McLeod, the Cavs’ incredibly popular play by play man, has died, the team announced. Fred was a terrific man, an incredibly hard worker and a model ambassador for the team. He loved his wife Beth, his kids, golf and the Cavs. He will be missed dearly.
Sam Amico @AmicoHoops
#Cavs play by play man Fred McLeod passed away Monday evening. Such a wonderful friend and supporter for me. Adored by fans. Just awful news.
Anthony Lima @SportsBoyTony
So tremendously sad, Fred was such a pro and took time to help people like me. Will never forget how emotional he was with us on air about the title run and how much he knew it meant to the fans of Cleveland. Take time to listen to him recount the memory https://t.co/Je4rIRDkoY https://t.co/WwGdJNXGoN
During his time as a basketball announcer, McLeod saw the Pistons win three championships, and he also announced the first championship in Cavaliers history when they beat the Golden State Warriors in the 2016 NBA Finals.
The Strongsville, Ohio, native was also a three-time recipient of the Lower Great Lakes Emmy Award for his work on Fox Sports Ohio.
McLeod is survived by his wife, Beth, and three children.
