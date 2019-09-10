Cavaliers Play-by-Play Announcer Fred McLeod Dies at 67

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistSeptember 10, 2019

INDEPENDENCE, OH - OCTOBER 1: Assistant coach Fred McLeod of the Cleveland Cavaliers poses for a portrait during NBA Media Day at Cleveland Clinic Courts on October 1, 2007 in Independence, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2007 NBAE (Photo by David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images)
David Liam Kyle/Getty Images

The Cleveland Cavaliers announced Tuesday that play-by-play announcer Fred McLeod died at the age of 67.

Although the circumstances surrounding McLeod's death haven't yet been made public, the Cavaliers noted that he died "suddenly" Monday evening.

McLeod had been the Cavs' play-by-play announcer on Fox Sports Ohio since 2006. He was set to enter his 14th consecutive season in that role and 15th overall.

Prior to returning to announce Cavaliers games in 2006, McLeod spent 22 years as an announcer for the Detroit Pistons. He also served as a broadcaster with the Cleveland Indians, Detroit Tigers and Detroit Lions during his career.

Former Cavaliers and current Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James tweeted the following regarding McLeod:

Jason Lloyd of The Athletic, Sam Amico of Amico Hoops and Anthony Lima of 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland were a few of the many to praise McLeod after news of his death broke:

During his time as a basketball announcer, McLeod saw the Pistons win three championships, and he also announced the first championship in Cavaliers history when they beat the Golden State Warriors in the 2016 NBA Finals.

The Strongsville, Ohio, native was also a three-time recipient of the Lower Great Lakes Emmy Award for his work on Fox Sports Ohio.

McLeod is survived by his wife, Beth, and three children.

