Sadio Mane on Life at Liverpool: 'I Really Struggle to Describe How Happy I Am'

Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has spoken of how pleased he is with life on Merseyside, saying the Reds have the "best fans in the world."

The Senegal international has emerged as one of the best players in the Premier League over the last 12 months, improving his productivity in front of goal and consistency from week-to-week.

In the past, Mane has been tentatively linked with a move to Real Madrid, but when asked about his future by Jacob Davey of Complex the 27-year-old affirmed his commitment to the Anfield outfit:

"To be honest, I'm really happy to be a part of the club, the family here. We have the best fans in the world here, so I'm always so thankful for the support.

"It's not just great for me too—it gives the whole squad more motivation to perform. It keeps us hungry to get better and better together…I really struggle to describe how happy I am to be here!"

Mane has had a 2019 to remember so far, helping Liverpool to UEFA Champions League glory last season. He was also the joint-top scorer in the Premier League, netting 22 goals in the top flight along with Liverpool team-mate Mohamed Salah and Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The forward has continued his blistering form at the start of the new campaign, scoring twice and grabbing one assist in three Premier League starts.

Per Sky Sports Statto, the forward has been the most prolific player for the Reds in the calendar year:

The Liverpool Twitter account posted a clip of Mane's well-taken goal in the 2-0 win over Burnley:

In previous years, Liverpool may have struggled to keep players of Mane's stature at the club. However, as European champions and genuine challengers for the Premier League title, there aren't many teams capable of offering more than the Reds at the moment.

Alongside Salah and Roberto Firmino, the former Southampton man has helped to forge one of the most feared attacking lineups in world football:

There was some tension between Mane and Salah after the Burnley win, though, with the former furious with the latter after he was substituted. Mane was unhappy with his team-mate for not passing him the ball.

Still, the fact Mane is content with life at Liverpool will delight supporters and bodes well for another stellar season from the Senegalese. Despite a busy summer with the national team, the forward has looked refreshed and ruthless in his early-season appearances.

At this juncture, there aren't many teams in world football who wouldn't make room for Mane, such is the attacking potency and dynamism he offers. But having signed a new long-term contract until 2023 last year, Liverpool fans can look forward to many more years of their No. 10 running riot on the wing.