Lautaro Martinez Says Mauro Icardi Wanted Inter Milan Stay, Backs Romelu Lukaku

Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez has said Mauro Icardi didn't want to leave the San Siro before he departed for Paris Saint-Germain this summer, but he has backed Romelu Lukaku as his replacement.

Icardi, 26, joined the Ligue 1 champions on a season-long loan at the end of a tumultuous summer transfer window. He was stripped of the Inter captaincy earlier in 2019 and entered a stand-off with the club before leaving for France:

Martinez—who joined the Nerazzurri from Racing Club in July 2018—spoke to TyC Sports (h/t Goal's Chris Burton) and said his Argentina team-mate wished to remain in Milan despite the soured relationship:

"I have a good relationship with him, and we talk a lot.

"He wanted to stay, and in the talks with the club he always said he wanted to play. But now he is in another team, and I wish him the best because since I arrived in Italy, he has been a key person that has helped me integrate better."

Icardi was linked with a long list of suitors before he and wife/agent Wanda Nara settled on a loan move to the Parc des Princes. Burton noted PSG have a €70 million option to purchase Icardi.

Inter completed a deal to sign Manchester United striker Lukaku following months of speculation, and the Belgian has looked good after scoring twice in his first two appearances.

Speaking about new team-mate Lukaku, Martinez said: "He immediately adapted to the coach's ideas and the team's style of play. He's a striker with incredible characteristics; he's very powerful. I was surprised by his sheer stature."

Former Napoli striker Antonio Careca—who scored 29 times in 60 appearances for Brazil—recently gave Lukaku his backing to be a greater success at Inter than his predecessor, per Goal:

Icardi has scored 124 goals in 219 appearances for Inter and could return to play for his parent club, who extended his contract until 2022 before he moved to Paris.

Nara recently told Corriere della Sera (h/t AS) her husband's recent transfer was "not a divorce" and said she felt Icardi would return to Italy, while Inter will "always be the priority."

The feeling may not be mutual, however, and manager Antonio Conte will find it much easier to move on if Lukaku keeps up his good form in Milan.

Lukaku also scored in Belgium's 4-0 UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier win over Scotland on Monday, and manager Roberto Martinez spoke of his star as a renewed force, per sportswriter Sacha Pisani:

Icardi and Nara may yet open up to the idea of remaining in France beyond this season's loan, but there may be no place left for him at Inter, regardless of how much he'd like to return.