Eden Hazard Back in Real Madrid Training Ahead of Possible Debut vs. Levante

Eden Hazard has returned to full training and could be in line to make his competitive Real Madrid debut at home to Levante on Saturday.

Real return to La Liga following the international break in Week 4, and Marca reported on Monday that Hazard had rejoined Zinedine Zidane's senior squad. The report added Sergio Ramos and Dani Carvajal are expected back on Tuesday.

The club posted a video of €100 million signing Hazard back in first-team training following the international break:

The player joined Los Blancos from Chelsea in June but suffered a "muscular injury to the anterior part of his right thigh" in mid-August, a knock that's kept him sidelined for almost a month.

Hazard travelled to Brussels ready to play for Belgium in their UEFA Euro 2020 qualifiers against San Marino and Scotland, but he returned to Madrid upon meeting up with the squad.

Manager Roberto Martinez ultimately had no need for the winger after his side emerged with 4-0 wins in each of their trips to San Marino and Scotland, respectively, but Real haven't been as comfortable in his absence.

Zidane's side have drawn their last two games against Real Valladolid (home) and Villarreal (away). Their only win of the campaign so far remains the opening-day 3-1 victory at Celta Vigo.

Hazard won Chelsea's Goal of the Season award for an unprecedented third time in 2019 following his solo strike in a 2-1 win over Liverpool in the Carabao Cup third round, via Goal:

That's the kind of inspiration Real hope will spark them into life once Hazard returns. Gareth Bale scored twice in the Week 3 draw away to Villarreal before he was sent off, meaning he's suspended for the visit of Levante.

The team could do with the added reinforcements in attack, and Rodrygo Goes is another in contention to return to the team this week following injury.

Hazard was the main piece of an expensive summer at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, during which they recruited big names in Luka Jovic, Ferland Mendy and Eder Militao, per Goal:

Militao is still yet to make his La Liga debut, while Mendy has played just 90 minutes in Spain's top flight so far.

Real will be alert to Levante's threat after Los Granotas won 2-1 when they last travelled to the Bernabeu in October 2018, and the return of Hazard should boost their chances considerably.