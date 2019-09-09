Video: Raiders Fans Chat 'F--k AB' Outside Stadium Before MNF vs. Broncos

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Maybe they were chanting, "Good luck, AB!"

Not surprisingly, Antonio Brown has become a figure of disdain in the Bay Area following his departure from the Oakland Raiders. Fans let him know exactly how they feel prior to the Raiders' game Monday against the Denver Broncos (warning: video contains NSFW language):

Brown gained popularity in Oakland after the Raiders acquired him from the Pittsburgh Steelers on March 13. According to the NFL Players Association, he had the eighth-highest-selling merchandise from March 1 to May 31.

That goodwill eroded over the offseason, however, and culminated in his wild final days in the Silver and Black.

The blame for how things deteriorated so quickly might have fallen squarely on the Raiders were it not for a report by ESPN's Chris Mortensen. According to Mortensen, Brown "sought out advice from social media consultants for ideas on how he accelerate his release with Raiders."

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Brown's deal with the New England Patriots includes a $20 million option for 2020. Should the Patriots pick that up, Brown will face his former team next season.