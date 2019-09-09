Video: Raiders Fans Chat 'F--k AB' Outside Stadium Before MNF vs. Broncos

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistSeptember 10, 2019

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - AUGUST 15: Wide receiver Antonio Brown #84 of the Oakland Raiders warms up before the NFL preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on August 15, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Maybe they were chanting, "Good luck, AB!"

Not surprisingly, Antonio Brown has become a figure of disdain in the Bay Area following his departure from the Oakland Raiders. Fans let him know exactly how they feel prior to the Raiders' game Monday against the Denver Broncos (warning: video contains NSFW language):

Brown gained popularity in Oakland after the Raiders acquired him from the Pittsburgh Steelers on March 13. According to the NFL Players Association, he had the eighth-highest-selling merchandise from March 1 to May 31.

That goodwill eroded over the offseason, however, and culminated in his wild final days in the Silver and Black.

The blame for how things deteriorated so quickly might have fallen squarely on the Raiders were it not for a report by ESPN's Chris Mortensen. According to Mortensen, Brown "sought out advice from social media consultants for ideas on how he accelerate his release with Raiders."

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Brown's deal with the New England Patriots includes a $20 million option for 2020. Should the Patriots pick that up, Brown will face his former team next season.

Related

    Brees, Saints Beat Watson and Texans on Walk-Off FG

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Brees, Saints Beat Watson and Texans on Walk-Off FG

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Raiders Inactives for MNF

    WR Keelan Doss among seven inactives for Week 1

    Oakland Raiders logo
    Oakland Raiders

    Raiders Inactives for MNF

    WR Keelan Doss among seven inactives for Week 1

    Raiders
    via Raiders

    ESPN Removes New Down Graphic After Twitter Rips It Apart

    NFL logo
    NFL

    ESPN Removes New Down Graphic After Twitter Rips It Apart

    SI.com
    via SI.com

    Jerry Rice Says 'We All Got Played' by AB's Raiders Departure

    Oakland Raiders logo
    Oakland Raiders

    Jerry Rice Says 'We All Got Played' by AB's Raiders Departure

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report