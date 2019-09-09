Alabama President Stuart Bell Says He's 'Disappointed' with Early Kickoff Time

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistSeptember 9, 2019

University of Alabama president Stuart R. Bell, left, and Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne listen as Nate Oats speaks after being introduced as the new college basketball coach for the University of Alabama, Thursday, March 28, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

Alabama will kick off its Sept. 21 game against Southern Mississippi at 11 a.m. CT, a time that drew criticism from school president Stuart Bell and athletic director Greg Byrne.

Bell and Byrne released a joint statement about their displeasure with the decision, per AL.com's Michael Casagrande:

"We are disappointed that our game against Southern Miss has been selected as a daytime kickoff at home. We realize we've played more non-conference day games at home in September than any other SEC team since 2014. There have been a number of conversations with our conference office, and they also recognize the challenges these kick times present for our student-athletes and fans."

    

