Yankees News: Mike Tauchman to Miss 6-8 Weeks with Calf Injury

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

The New York Yankees have battled injuries throughout the season and will be without another key piece down the stretch.

According to Yankees reporter Bryan Hoch, outfielder Mike Tauchman will miss six to eight weeks with a Grade 2 calf strain.

"I'm bummed out for him," manager Aaron Boone said, per Hoch. "We've got to keep moving."

