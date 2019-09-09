Yankees News: Mike Tauchman to Miss 6-8 Weeks with Calf Injury

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistSeptember 9, 2019

New York Yankees' Mike Tauchman rounds first base on nis two-run home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox in Boston, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

The New York Yankees have battled injuries throughout the season and will be without another key piece down the stretch.

According to Yankees reporter Bryan Hoch, outfielder Mike Tauchman will miss six to eight weeks with a Grade 2 calf strain.

"I'm bummed out for him," manager Aaron Boone said, per Hoch. "We've got to keep moving."

            

