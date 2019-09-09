Kent State Officials Stopped Field Hockey Game to Set off Pre-Football Fireworks

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistSeptember 9, 2019

CHAMPAIGN, IL - SEPTEMBER 01: General view of Kent State Golden Flashes helmets seen on the sidelines during the game against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium on September 1, 2018 in Champaign, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)
Michael Hickey/Getty Images

A field hockey game was stopped in double overtime Saturday in order for the Kent State football team to release pregame fireworks, Heather Dinich of ESPN reported. 

Temple and No. 24 Maine had battled to a 0-0 tie through the first overtime in a match that took place on the Kent State campus. School officials then halted the game because of fire marshal regulations for the fireworks.

Maine field hockey player Riley Field provided a quick video of the fireworks in question:

Kent State began its football game on time at noon, beating Kennesaw State 26-23 in overtime. The field hockey game was later deemed a scrimmage for NCAA reporting purposes.

Temple coach Susan Ciufo provided harsh criticism after the incident:

"I think it's just where we're at with female sports. As much as we have come a long way, there's still a long way to go. Saturday is the perfect example. To kick off two Division I teams when they're about to go into double overtime for fireworks is just, it's beyond me. I think it's a disgrace to both programs, the families and the schools. I wish there was some better decision-making throughout the process in recognizing what this could mean in the bigger picture moving forward."

There are reportedly no plans to resume the game on another date.

Related

    Coaches in Danger of Getting Fired Already

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Coaches in Danger of Getting Fired Already

    Brad Shepard
    via Bleacher Report

    Transfers Who Will Have the Biggest Impact in 2019

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Transfers Who Will Have the Biggest Impact in 2019

    Ian Wharton
    via Bleacher Report

    Week 3 AP Top 25 Poll 🔢

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Week 3 AP Top 25 Poll 🔢

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    CFB Rankings: B/R's Top 25 After Week 2

    Clemson sits at the top for the second week in a row

    Kent State Football logo
    Kent State Football

    CFB Rankings: B/R's Top 25 After Week 2

    Clemson sits at the top for the second week in a row

    Brad Shepard
    via Bleacher Report