Kent State Officials Stopped Field Hockey Game to Set off Pre-Football Fireworks

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

A field hockey game was stopped in double overtime Saturday in order for the Kent State football team to release pregame fireworks, Heather Dinich of ESPN reported.

Temple and No. 24 Maine had battled to a 0-0 tie through the first overtime in a match that took place on the Kent State campus. School officials then halted the game because of fire marshal regulations for the fireworks.

Maine field hockey player Riley Field provided a quick video of the fireworks in question:

Kent State began its football game on time at noon, beating Kennesaw State 26-23 in overtime. The field hockey game was later deemed a scrimmage for NCAA reporting purposes.

Temple coach Susan Ciufo provided harsh criticism after the incident:

"I think it's just where we're at with female sports. As much as we have come a long way, there's still a long way to go. Saturday is the perfect example. To kick off two Division I teams when they're about to go into double overtime for fireworks is just, it's beyond me. I think it's a disgrace to both programs, the families and the schools. I wish there was some better decision-making throughout the process in recognizing what this could mean in the bigger picture moving forward."

There are reportedly no plans to resume the game on another date.