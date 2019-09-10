Argentina vs. Mexico: 2019 Friendly Odds, Time, Live Stream and TV Schedule

Omar Vega/Getty Images

Argentina and Mexico will meet in an international friendly on Tuesday, with El Tri continuing their preparations for the CONCACAF Nations League.

Caesars have installed the Albiceleste as the +150 favourites, while El Tri come in at +200. A draw carries odds of +215.

The match will be played in San Antonio and starts at 10 p.m. ET/3 a.m. BST (Wednesday). American viewers can tune in via Univision.

Mexico will start their Nations League adventure in October and have been in sensational form during preparations for the tournament.

Their last outing was an impressive 3-0 win over the United States:

Javier Hernandez, Erick Gutierrez and Uriel Antuna got the goals in a dominant showing from El Tri, who remain unbeaten in 2019, winning all but one of their matches. Mexico have not lost since November, when they dropped back-to-back friendlies against the Argentinians on enemy soil.

The Albiceleste have struggled in 2019, though, and they played out a disappointing Copa America, where they finished third.

Lionel Messi is not in the squad due to injury, and coach Lionel Scaloni is expected to field a team consisting mostly of backups, giving his fringe players a chance to impress, per sports writer Peter Coates:

Mexico are not expected to rotate, as they're looking to finalise their squad for the Nations League. This match is far more important to them than to Argentina, who won't play another qualifier in 2019.

And while the contest isn't being played in Mexico, San Antonio should still provide El Tri with something of a home-field advantage. Per sports writer Tom Marshall, a huge crowd is expected for the match, and they will mostly be Mexican fans:

With form on their side, an almost full-strength starting XI, the support of the crowd and against an experimental Argentina team, Mexico should grab the win here, despite what the oddsmakers are saying.

Prediction: Argentina 0-2 Mexico