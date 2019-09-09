Video: Watch Bill Belichick's Response When Asked About Antonio Brown Signing

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

After agreeing to terms with the team's most dynamic receiver since Randy Moss, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick assuredly had a ton to say about Antonio Brown after their Week 1 33-3 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, right?

Of course not.

In a quintessential "hoodie moment," Belichick offered a simple "no" during his postgame press conference when asked if he had any comment on Brown:

The Patriots have not officially inked Brown to his contract, so Belichick is probably keeping quiet until things are in place. At which point, he'll assuredly give reporters a detailed response on the behind-the-scenes machinations that led to the Patriots taking a chance on the mercurial receiver.

Or he'll say three words about it and allow the results on the field to do the talking.

You don't have to look hard for reasons for the Patriots to sign Brown. He's coming off his sixth straight 100-catch season, an NFL record, and gives the Patriots their best receiving corps since their undefeated 2007 campaign.

The Oakland Raiders released the seven-time Pro Bowler on Saturday before he ever played a down for the team after a falling out, particularly with general manager Mike Mayock. The situation got so toxic in such a short period that Brown "sought out advice from social media consultants for ideas on how he [could] accelerate his release," per ESPN's Chris Mortensen.

With all the distractions that follow Brown to New England, it's no surprise Belichick is keeping mum.