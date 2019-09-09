Sergio Ramos Targeting 200 Spain Caps: 'Records Are There to Be Broken'

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Sergio Ramos has set himself the target of making 200 appearances for Spain after he pulled level with former Real Madrid team-mate Iker Casillas as the nation's most-capped player.

Ramos made his 167th appearance for La Roja when they beat the Faroe Islands 4-0 on Sunday.

"Records are there to be broken," he said after the game, per Marca. "I hope that this momentum, enthusiasm and ambition always accompanies me and that I reach 200 games, which is the objective. You have to make it difficult."

Ramos and Casillas sit top of Spain's all-time most-capped players ahead of former Barcelona midfielder Xavi Hernandez, who played for the team 133 times before he retired from international duty in 2014.

The next highest active player after Ramos is Sergio Busquets, on 114.

Remarkably, despite being a centre-back, Ramos has also chipped in with an impressive share of goals for his country:

As the defender made his appearance on Sunday, Casillas congratulated him:

Ramos added: "I had the opportunity to debut young, and I've had the confidence of the Spain coaches over the years. I'm flattered by Iker's praise. I still have to overcome [his number], and I hope I can play for this country for many more years."

The 33-year-old made his debut for Spain in 2005, shortly before his 19th birthday.

He has been a regular ever since, helping La Roja win the UEFA European Championships in 2008 and 2012, either side of the 2010 FIFA World Cup. In 2016, he took over from Casillas as captain.

He can become the standalone record appearance-maker on October 12 if he plays in Spain's Euro 2020 qualifier with Norway.

Although 200 caps is an ambitious target, he's still a regular for club and country even as he enters his twilight years, so it's not impossible that he'll reach the milestone before he hangs up his boots.