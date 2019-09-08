Ciro Immobile, Jorginho Goals Lift Italy Past Finland in Euro 2020 Qualifying

Claudio Villa/Getty Images

Italy beat Finland 2-1 on Sunday to move six points clear at the top of Group J in UEFA 2020 European Championship qualifying.

The visitors had the better of the first half but could not break the deadlock. Midfielder Stefano Sensi came the closest with a fierce volley that was tipped over the bar by goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky.

The breakthrough came on 59 minutes through Ciro Immobile. The Lazio striker stooped to direct a header home after a cross in from the right by Federico Chiesa.

Finland hit back through in-form striker Teemu Pukki. The Norwich City forward won a penalty after being fouled by Sensi as he dribbled into the penalty area and stepped up to blast home the equaliser.

Italy restored their lead with a little over 10 minutes of normal time remaining. Jorginho slotted home a penalty after Sauli Vaisanen handled Nicolo Barella's shot.

Azzurri manager Roberto Mancini made changes to his team for the trip to Finland. Armando Izzo was handed his second cap, Francesco Acerbi made his competitive international debut and Sensi came in for the suspended Marco Verratti.

The game also saw centre-back Leonardo Bonucci reach a landmark for the national team:

Finland started with in-form Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki in attack and had the first chance of the game after just five minutes. Rasmus Schuller flicked a corner on at the near post, but Joona Toivio could not find the finish.

Italy suffered an early injury blow as Emerson was forced off after just eight minutes and replaced by Alessandro Florenzi. Goal's Nizaar Kinsella offered some detail on the injury:

The visitors went on to edge a hard-fought first half. Sensi's volleyed shot that was saved by Hradecky was their best chance, although Immobile, Florenzi and Chiesa also had efforts on goal.

Pukki flashed a shot just wide at the start of the second half, but it was Italy who took the lead just before the hour mark.

Chiesa whipped in a cross from the right, and the ball came off defender Paulus Arajuuri's head and fell to Immobile, who powered a header home at the far post.

Squawka Football highlighted how his goal ended a long drought at international level:

Finland hit back 10 minutes later when Pukki dribbled into the penalty area and went down under contact from Sensi.

Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma was booked for time-wasting after the penalty was awarded, but he did not distract Pukki, who beat the Italian with his spot-kick to make it 1-1:

Italy sent on Federico Bernardeschi and Andrea Belotti in search of a winner and won a penalty when the impressive Barella saw his shot handled by Vaisanen.

Jorginho stepped up to take the kick and clinically squeezed a low shot past the diving Hradecky and into the corner.

The goal was enough to give Italy victory and preserve their 100 per cent record in qualifying after six games. Finland remain second in the group but still have work to do to make it through to the finals of a major tournament for the first time.

What's Next?

Both teams resume their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign in October. Italy take on Greece and Liechtenstein, while Finland play Bosnia-Herzegovina and Armenia.