FIBA World Cup 2019 Results: Scores, Highlights for Sunday's 2nd-Round Games

Marc Gasol came ahead in the battle of the NBA bigs at the 2019 FIBA World Cup on Sunday, with Spain beating Nikola Jokic's Serbia to the top spot in Group J.

The Spanish won 81-69 to maintain their perfect record. Serbia will also advance to the quarter-finals as the second-placed team in the group.

In Group I, Argentina cruised past Poland to maintain their own perfect record. Both teams had already booked a quarter-final slot.

Here are Sunday's results:

Group I

Venezuela 60-69 Russia

Poland 65-91 Argentina

Group J

Puerto Rico 89-94 (OT) Italy

Spain 81-69 Serbia

Group M

Ivory Coast 71-80 South Korea

China 73-86 Nigeria

Group N

Tunisia 86-84 Angola

Iran 95-75 Philippines

Sunday's marquee clash came in Group J, where European heavyweights Spain easily beat Serbia.

Bogdan Bogdanovic led all players with 26 points, but his excellent shooting day―he was 7-9 from behind the arc―was negated by Spain's all-round attack.

Ricky Rubio had 19 points and Victor Claver 14, while Gasol chipped in with 11 and an impressive six assists.

Willy Hernangomez provided the top highlight of the contest with this ferocious dunk:

Jokic was kept quiet, finishing with six points in just under 17 minutes of work.

Argentina also cruised to a win in their battle for Group I supremacy with Poland. Veteran Luis Scola finished with 21 points, continuing what has been a fantastic tournament for the 39-year-old.

Facundo Campazzo recorded six assists, including some beauties:

Italy needed overtime to beat Puerto Rico and got a big shooting performance from Marco Belinelli, who finished with 27 points:

Danilo Gallinari added 22 points to the total, despite shooting just 2-7 from three-point range.

The final matches in Groups K and L will be played on Monday, setting the stage for the quarter-finals.

France and Australia are already assured their ticket for the next round and will battle it out for the top spot in Group L. Group K remains wide open, with the United States leading their next opponents Brazil by a single point. Czech Republic, tied on points with Brazil, face Greece.