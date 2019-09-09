Lithuania vs. Portugal: Euro 2020 Qualifying Odds, Live Stream, TV Info

PEDJA MILOSAVLJEVIC/Getty Images

Portugal will face Lithuania on Tuesday in the hopes they can build off their first UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying win and close the eight-point margin between them and Group B leaders Ukraine.

The defending European champions have played only three games in qualifying—two fewer than Ukraine and one fewer than Lithuania, Serbia and Luxembourg—but are already a little off the pace.

Host Lithuania have taken a single point from their four games and sit last in Group B. The team hasn't won in 15 outings (12 losses, three draws), a streak that dates back to March 2018.

Portugal finally got a qualifying win after they beat Serbia 4-2 in Belgrade on Saturday, and they make the trip to LFF Stadium in another capital, Vilnius, targeting back-to-back victories.

Date: Tuesday, September 10

Time: 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET

Venue: LFF Stadium, Vilnius, Lithuania

Live Stream: Sky Go (UK), ESPN+ (U.S.)

TV Info: Sky Sports Premier League (UK), Univision Now (U.S.)

Odds

Lithuania: 25-1

Draw: 9-1

Portugal: 1-10

Via Oddschecker.com



Preview

Despite only winning their first European qualifier a matter of days ago, Portugal travel to Vilnius on the back of a three-match win streak and having avoided defeat in their last 11 outings.

The Selecao haven't lost since they succumbed 2-1 to Uruguay in the 2018 FIFA World Cup round of 16; they more recently beat the Netherlands in June to lift the inaugural UEFA Nations League crown.

That, along with their UEFA Euro 2016 title, indicates Portugal have discovered a winning formula when it comes to silverware of late.

It's a case of better late than sorry as they seek to secure one of the top two qualifying spots in Group B. And that goes for Juventus talisman Cristiano Ronaldo, the nation's top scorer who opened his Euro 2020 account in the win over Serbia, via Sky Sports (UK only):

Tuesday's clash with Lithuania could prove more difficult due to the fact Serbia will have considered themselves as being closer to Portugal's level entering their match. Lithuania, on the other hand, will more than likely play with bodies behind the ball and hope to break on the counter.

Portugal have kept four clean sheets in their 11 matches since the last World Cup. Sportswriter Tom Kundert said after the win against Serbia that playing to the team's attacking strengths and accepting any shortcomings at the back could work in their favour:

Mundo Deportivo (h/t Football Espana) reported Barcelona right-back Nelson Semedo suffered a knock against Serbia but may be fit to face Lithuania. Manchester City's Joao Cancelo is an alternative choice.

Lithuania coach Valdas Urbonas hasn't won since he took over the role in February, with a home draw against Luxembourg the only competitive result sealed since his arrival.

Urbonas' men were hammered 3-0 at home by Ukraine on Saturday, a result that boded well for Portugal as Lithuania managed just one shot on target in front of their own fans:

Ukraine are enjoying a promising qualifying campaign, but Portugal manager Fernando Santos should still feel confident in his squad and that they can still topple the incumbent leaders.

Defeat on Tuesday would all but rule Lithuania out of qualification for Euro 2020, leaving them seven points off the top two with three games to play. Meanwhile, three points will be crucial for Portugal as they look to continue their rise through Group B.