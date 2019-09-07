Joe Burrow Throws 4 TDs as No. 6 LSU Outlasts Sam Ehlinger, No. 9 Texas 45-38

Eric Gay/Associated Press

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow completed 31 of 39 passes for 471 yards and four touchdowns as the No. 6 Tigers defeated No. 9 Texas 45-38 on Saturday.

Wide receiver Justin Jefferson led the 2-0 visitors with nine receptions, 163 yards and three touchdowns. Ja'Marr Chase caught eight passes for 147 yards, and Terrace Marshall Jr. snagged six Burrow passes for 123 yards and another score.

Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger went 31-of-47 for 401 yards and four touchdowns for Texas, who fell to 1-1. Wideout Devin Duvernay led the Longhorns with 12 receptions for 154 yards and two touchdowns, and Brennan Eagles put up five catches for 116 yards and one score.

What's Next?

LSU will host FCS school Northwestern State next Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Longhorns will welcome Rice on Saturday at 8 p.m.



