Joe Burrow Throws 4 TDs as No. 6 LSU Outlasts Sam Ehlinger, No. 9 Texas 45-38

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorSeptember 8, 2019

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against the Texas, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Eric Gay/Associated Press

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow completed 31 of 39 passes for 471 yards and four touchdowns as the No. 6 Tigers defeated No. 9 Texas 45-38 on Saturday.

Wide receiver Justin Jefferson led the 2-0 visitors with nine receptions, 163 yards and three touchdowns.  Ja'Marr Chase caught eight passes for 147 yards, and Terrace Marshall Jr. snagged six Burrow passes for 123 yards and another score.

Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger went 31-of-47 for 401 yards and four touchdowns for Texas, who fell to 1-1. Wideout Devin Duvernay led the Longhorns with 12 receptions for 154 yards and two touchdowns, and Brennan Eagles put up five catches for 116 yards and one score.

             

What's Next?

LSU will host FCS school Northwestern State next Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Longhorns will welcome Rice on Saturday at 8 p.m.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    QB Castoff Now a Legit NFL Prospect

    After riding pine for three years at Ohio State, tough guy Joe Burrow ‘has made [LSU] the most dangerous team in the league’

    College Football logo
    College Football

    QB Castoff Now a Legit NFL Prospect

    After riding pine for three years at Ohio State, tough guy Joe Burrow ‘has made [LSU] the most dangerous team in the league’

    Matt Hayes
    via Bleacher Report

    Everything to Know from Last Week

    🔘The Growth of Tua 🔘 Jalen Hurts 2.0? 🔘 Realistic expectations for Trevor Lawrence 🔘 Must-see games of September

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Everything to Know from Last Week

    🔘The Growth of Tua 🔘 Jalen Hurts 2.0? 🔘 Realistic expectations for Trevor Lawrence 🔘 Must-see games of September

    Adam Kramer
    via Bleacher Report

    Ranking Heisman Contenders' Week 1 Performances

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Ranking Heisman Contenders' Week 1 Performances

    Kerry Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    B/R Experts Answer Biggest CFB Questions for Week 2

    College Football logo
    College Football

    B/R Experts Answer Biggest CFB Questions for Week 2

    Kerry Miller
    via Bleacher Report