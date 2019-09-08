College Football Rankings: B/R's Top 25 After Week 2

0 of 4

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

The top tier of college football's "haves" held serve on Saturday, with the higher-ranked teams winning in the Clemson-Texas A&M battle as well as the LSU-Texas prime-time tilt.

We got an abundance of overtime games, too.

Thanks to Michigan living for another week as an undefeated team after an extra-session win over Army, there were no major upsets during Week 2, but that doesn't mean everybody stayed in its lane. There was some movement in our poll this week as we tried to sort everything out.

Bleacher Report's panel of experts—Matt Hayes, David Kenyon, Adam Kramer, Kerry Miller, Brad Shepard and Ian Wharton—tried to make sense of this madness once again. A first-place vote is worth 25 points, followed by 24 points for second, 23 for third, etc.

Here is our poll after the Week 2 games:

1. Clemson (Last week: 1)

2. Alabama (2)

3. Georgia (3)

4. LSU (5)

5. Ohio State (6)

6. Oklahoma (4)

7. Auburn (9)

8. Notre Dame (11)

9. Washington (10)*

10. Wisconsin (16)

11. Texas (7)

12. Utah (13)

13. Michigan (8)

14. Florida (14)

15. Penn State (15)

16. Boise State (17)

17. Oregon (19)

18. Texas A&M (12)

19. UCF (18)

20. Washington State (20)

21. Maryland (NR)

22. Iowa (24)

23. Michigan State (22)

24. Iowa State (NR)

25. Virginia (NR)

Others receiving votes: Colorado, Oklahoma State, Stanford, USC

*Washington and California were still in the first quarter at press time because of a lengthy thunderstorm delay. The Huskies' ranking is based only on their Week 1 result.