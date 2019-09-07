FIBA World Cup 2019: Sunday Odds, Schedule, Live Stream and Predictions

Zhong Zhi/Getty Images

The 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup is picking up in intensity, with Sunday marking the final day of second-round action for half of the 32-team field.

The eight-game schedule includes a double main event between four undefeated teams looking to win their respective group. Argentina squares off with Poland in Group I, while Spain and Serbia will do battle for bragging rights in Group J.

All four of those teams have already clinched a spot in the knockout phase of the tournament, starting Tuesday. Other games of note feature Russia taking on Venezuela and Italy against Puerto Rico, with all jockeying for position in the next classification round.

Here is all the information you need to know about Day 9 from China.

Full group standings update available at the tournament's official website. Live stream available at WatchESPN. All odds courtesy of Caesars.

Venezuela vs. Russia

Time: 4 a.m. ET

Spread: Russia -6.5

Prediction: Russia 71, Venezuela 66

Russia has lost back-to-back games following a 2-0 start in the World Cup. Those losses were against Poland and Argentina, the top two teams in Group B, and were by a combined 13 points.

Venezuela is coming off a 20-point defeat at the hands of Argentina. Offense hasn't been a strength for either team with Russia and Venezuela ranking 18th and 19th in points per game, respectively.

One separating factor for Russia is on the defensive end, with each of its first four opponents being held to 77 points or fewer. In a close contest, look for the Russians to come out on top.

Cote d'Ivoire vs. South Korea

Time: 4 a.m. ET

Spread: Cote d'Ivoire -1.5

Prediction: South Korea 79, Cote d'Ivoire 68

South Korea has had at least one close call in the tournament, dropping a 77-73 contest to China on Friday. Even though that's hardly reason to brag, it's better than any performance Cote d'Ivoire has had to this point.

Neither team has a win in the World Cup to this point. Cote d'Ivoire has lost each of its first four games by at least 15 points, and it ranks 31st out of 32 teams in points per game (63.8). Don't expect things to get drastically better Sunday.

Tunisia vs. Angola

Time: 4 a.m. ET

Spread: Tunisia -11.5

Prediction: Tunisia 73, Angola 67

Tunisia has been able to take care of business against lesser competition in this tournament. Head coach Mario Palma's squad has averaged 82.5 points in their two victories over Iran and the Philippines.

One key to Tunisia's success is a slow pace that operates in the halfcourt and takes advantage of Salah Mejri's 7'1" frame. Angola's primary center Yanick Moreira is just 6'9" and figures to have difficulty matching up with Mejri's size.

Another critical element will be Angola's free-throw shooting. It ranks 29th in the field with a 65.6 percentage from the charity stripe. If those aren't falling, this could turn into a long game.

Puerto Rico vs. Italy

Time: 4:30 a.m. ET

Spread: Italy -15.5

Prediction: Italy 84, Puerto Rico 65

This game is a complete contrast in styles with Italy wanting to run an uptempo offense and Puerto Rico relying on its defense to win games.

Italy's style has yielded better results so far in the World Cup with blowout wins over the Philippines and Angola, as well as a narrow 67-60 defeat against Spain.

Puerto Rico is coming off its worst performance of the tournament, getting run off the floor Friday in a 90-47 loss to Serbia.

The shooting prowess of Danilo Gallinari and Marco Belinelli will be too much for the Puerto Ricans to slow down.

Poland vs. Argentina

Time: 8 a.m. ET

Spread: Argentina -8.5

Prediction: Argentina 88, Poland 75

Argentina has been one of the most impressive teams in China, with three of its four wins coming by at least 13 points. Poland has had to grind out games against China and Russia, but the end result has consistently gone in its favor to this point.

One key statistical difference between these clubs is shooting. Poland prefers to play inside the arc with a 54.0 percent success rate on two-pointers, good for seventh in the tournament. Argentina ranks 11th in three-point shooting at 36.8 percent.

Poland's defense has held each of its first four opponents to 30 percent or worse shooting from three-point range, but those games came against competition with a combined 6-8 record in the World Cup.

China vs. Nigeria

Time: 8 a.m. ET

Spread: Nigeria -8.5

Prediction: Nigeria 81, China 68

If you go by similar opponents, Nigeria vs. China is an even matchup. Both teams enter Sunday's contest 2-2, with each of their victories against South Korea and Cote d'Ivoire, who are a combined 0-8 in the tournament.

China did play a close contest against unbeaten Poland before losing a 79-76 overtime contest. Nigeria has a more explosive offense, which dropped 108 points against Korea and has scored at least 77 points in each of its four games.

Iran vs. Philippines

Time: 8 a.m. ET

Spread: Iran -13.5

Prediction: Iran 88, Philippines 70

The Philippines have struggled to show any signs of life in the World Cup. The defense is allowing 101 points per game, while the offense has only broken 70 points once in four contests.

The Iranian offense isn't a fast-paced unit, but they are an efficient group. They rank sixth in three-point percentage (40.6). Their defense has also played well enough to hold three straight opponents under 80 points, including Spain.

Spain vs. Serbia

Time: 8:30 a.m. ET

Spread: Serbia -8.5

Prediction: Serbia 85, Spain 70

If you want to use an NBA comparison, the Serbian team has looked like the FIBA version of the Golden State Warriors at their peak. Their average margin of victory is nearly 41 points. They are the only team averaging more than 100 points per game.

Bogdan Bogdanovic has been excellent with a 57.1 three-point percentage on seven attempts per game. Nikola Jokic has picked up right where he left off after the NBA season with the Denver Nuggets, averaging 13.5 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists in four games.

Since a 101-62 win over Tunisia in its first game, Spain has looked vulnerable in the past three contests. The offense has shot 40.4 percent (78-of-193) during this stretch against Puerto Rico, Iran and Italy.

Another significant concern for Spain was Marc Gasol's poor showing against Italy. The 34-year-old had just two points and four rebounds in 27 minutes. Now, he and Willy Hernangomez will be tasked with slowing down Jokic.