Video: Watch Antonio Brown Publicly Apologize to Raiders, Teammates

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Returning to the practice field Friday, Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown made his first public comments in the wake of a reported altercation with general manager Mike Mayock earlier in the week.

Speaking to reporters, Brown issued an apology to the Raiders organization and his teammates:

Earlier in the day, Raiders head coach Jon Gruden announced the plan is for Brown to play in Week 1 against the Denver Broncos.

This brought to an end a whirlwind 24 hours for the organization that started Thursday when ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Raiders were planning to suspend Brown after a heated exchange with Mayock.

The exchange was brought on because Brown was unhappy about a letter he received from Mayock, which the seven-time Pro Bowler put on social media, informing him of approximately $54,000 in fines for missing a practice and a walkthrough.

Per ESPN's Josina Anderson, Brown issued an "emotional apology" to his teammates Friday with Raiders team captains standing alongside him.

With this ordeal apparently in the rear-view mirror, Brown and the Raiders can turn their attention to football. They are expecting big things from the star wideout after acquiring him from the Pittsburgh Steelers during the offseason.

Brown will attempt to become Oakland's first receiver to reach 1,000 yards in a season since Amari Cooper and Michael Crabtree both did it in 2016. The 31-year-old has surpassed the century mark in seven of his final eight seasons with the Steelers.