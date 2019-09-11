Best NFL Draft Matchups for Week 3 of College Football

0 of 8

Alonzo Adams/Associated Press

Since the upcoming slate has a grand total of zero matchups between ranked teams, Week 3 of the 2019 college football season is not exactly a showdown-filled Saturday.

Not in the traditional view, that is.

A few nonconference games stand out alongside several league tilts when looking at Week 3 from an NFL draft perspective. Each contest we've highlighted has a particular individual matchup that NFL executives, scouts and draftniks will watch closely.

These matchups are limited to what happens on the field. Remember, a quarterback isn't playing a quarterback, but a wide receiver goes against a cornerback.

Note: The list is ordered chronologically based on kickoff time.