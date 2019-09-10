Ranking Heisman Contenders' Performances After Week 2 of College Football

0 of 10

Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

Joe Burrow vaulted his way into the Heisman Trophy conversation after a tremendous Week 1 showing, but a Week 2 domination of Texas cemented his place as a contender.

Each week, Bleacher Report is reviewing the performances of the players who held the best Heisman odds entering that slate.

One critical note: The rankings do not reflect a new list of favorites; rather, they specifically outline which players did the best—in this case—in Week 2. The list of players is likely to change each week, but will always hinge on the most recent Heisman odds.

For example, that means to expect Nebraska's Adrian Martinez to fall off the radar in the near future.

Note: Three players, including Martinez and Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm, entered Week 2 with 30-1 odds, so preseason odds were used as the tiebreaker.

Preseason odds courtesy of Action Network's tracker.