Terrell Owens Says Antonio Brown Should Apologize to Raiders GM Mike Mayock

Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens said he does not believe the Oakland Raiders should suspend Antonio Brown but acknowledged the Pro Bowler has been "unprofessional" and should apologize to the organization.

"I think he should go and No. 1 apologize, talk to [Mike] Mayock and try to see if they can resolve this," Owens said on ESPN's First Take. "They've put so much into getting Antonio Brown to the Oakland Raiders. Obviously we've heard a lot about what happened in Pittsburgh, but obviously since that, there's been a lot that has transpired since then.

"So obviously with this latest incident, this is probably the icing on the cake. Everybody's obviously just probably rooting for the suspension. But there is so much riding on this season, there is so much riding on next season going to Vegas that they've invested so much in him. I don't think the answer is suspending him right away. If there is any way possible and I think Drew Rosenhaus has said they're trying to resolve this behind closed doors. If they can do that and move forward I think it's a good thing."

Brown's future with the Raiders is uncertain after the Pro Bowl wideout had a shouting match with general manager Mike Mayock on Thursday. He was incensed by the team fining him for missing a pair of team activities during training camp due to his displeasure with the NFL banning his preferred helmet.

Mayock had previously called for Brown to be "all in or all out" after he missed a practice in August. Teams can fine players for missing team activities during training camp but often eschew financial penalties to avoid alienating the player—especially with stars.

Owens said Brown likely believes he should have been given leeway as the team's best player.

"I can't really put a finger on what's behind the behavior, all I can say—I'm not going to go into name-calling—but it's been very unprofessional," Owens said. "I'm not condoning a lot of what he's done, but I think with money comes power. With money comes respect. A lot of that, he's witnessed with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Before he got money, before he was Antonio Brown, he was that sixth-rounder with a chip on his shoulder.

"When you're a superstar, there is superstar treatment. And I guarantee you, by Mayock fining him, he probably felt a certain way. Because now he's the star with the Oakland Raiders."

