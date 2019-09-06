Spain Boss Robert Moreno Praises Kepa After Stunning Save in Spain vs. Romania

Vadim Ghirda/Associated Press

Spain manager Robert Moreno has said he is "very happy" with goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga after his excellent display in Thursday's win over Romania.

La Roja eventually held on to win 2-1 in Bucharest, extending their record to five wins from five matches in their UEFA 2020 European Championship qualifying group. The team owe a debt to Kepa for the three points, though, as he produced a stunning save to deny Romania a stoppage-time equaliser.

After getting the nod ahead of Manchester United's David De Gea, the Chelsea man seized his opportunity. Speaking after the game, Moreno praised the efforts of the 24-year-old and called on his team to be more ruthless in order to avoid such situations, per AS:

"We are very happy with Kepa. He has done very well, but it is something that we will see in the three goalkeepers. We are very happy that he was able to help us in the end, just as each player does his job.

"We had a high-level first half with occasions that we have failed to capitalise on, a second that started unbeatable and then we had to run back. That goal has made them come up.

"The result is what it is. In the first half we have been very good, and in the second part, with the score against them, it is when they have risked a little more. Norway and Sweden will have a difficult time when they come here."

Goals from Sergio Ramos and Paco Alcacer saw Spain take the lead, before Florin Andone halved the deficit. Romania then piled on the pressure late on, with Diego Llorente seeing red for the visitors; Kepa then had to pull off this moment of magic to preserve his side's advantage:

The Spanish Football Podcast suggested that Kepa has now usurped De Gea as the national team's starting goalkeeper:

Chelsea paid a world-record fee for a goalkeeper to sign the Spain international from Athletic Bilbao last summer and he enjoyed a solid start to life at Stamford Bridge under Maurizio Sarri.

With Frank Lampard in charge this season, the Blues have been a lot more expansive and have subsequently shipped a high amount of goals in their first four Premier League games. Only newly-promoted Norwich City with 10 have conceded more than Chelsea's nine in the top flight so far.

Kepa hasn't been culpable for many goals in Chelsea colours, though, with Squawka Football noting his game was free of costly errors last term:

There's still a lot for the Chelsea man to learn at the highest level and he will benefit from experiences like those he enjoyed in Romania.

It's testament to his temperament that he's been able to seize the opportunity given to him by Moreno with the Spanish senior side. It means De Gea, who has struggled for form throughout 2019, faces a major challenge if he is to retain the starting spot between the sticks for La Roja.