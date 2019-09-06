Frenkie de Jong Says He Will Not Panic After 'Flat' Start to Barcelona Career

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Frenkie De Jong has explained the football at Barcelona "is very different from what I am used to," and that has resulted in his "flat" start to the 2019-20 season.

The 22-year-old midfielder joined Barca from Ajax earlier in the summer in a £65 million deal, and he has started all three of the Blaugrana's La Liga games at the start of the new campaign.

The defending champions have been somewhat underwhelming, losing their opener to Athletic Bilbao before a victory over Real Betis and draw with Osasuna.

De Jong's form has been similarly unspectacular, but he has said he will not panic so early in the campaign, per De Telegraaf (h/t Sport via Football Espana):

"Things went well in pre-season, but I have to say I haven't played my best game in the competitive fixtures. The football is very different from what I am used to. I had the fewest touches against Real Betis, when usually it's the other way around. People panic, but I don't. I've been a bit flat so far. I know I can contribute a lot more with the ball during the game. I can be a lot more dominant, so I don't worry too much about it."

De Jong is currently with the Netherlands squad during the international break and is likely to play a role in their UEFA Euro 2020 qualifiers against Germany and Estonia. Barca are then back in league action against Valencia on September 14 before their opening UEFA Champions League match of the season at Borussia Dortmund.

De Jong starred in Europe's elite competition as Ajax made the semi-finals last term, knocking out defending champions Real Madrid and Juventus on the way:

His supreme ease on the ball and remarkable maturity in the middle of the park are what prompted Barcelona to pursue him. The youngster boasts all the attributes to become a hallmark Barcelona midfielder, but no matter his talent, it was always likely to take him some time to adapt to new methods under manager Ernesto Valverde.