Marcos Rojo 'Will Try to Leave' Manchester United in January If Necessary

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Marcos Rojo has said he "will try to leave" Manchester United in the new year if he fails to get regular playing time in the first half of the 2019-20 season.

Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof are Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first-choice centre-back pairing, and even after Chris Smalling's loan departure to Roma and Eric Bailly's long-term injury, there is competition to be their back-ups.

Phil Jones remains at the club, and Solskjaer showed confidence in 21-year-old Axel Tuanzebe in pre-season:

Rojo, 29, has yet to play a single minute in the Premier League this season after being linked with a move to Everton when the transfer window was open.

He has now explained that, if that continues, he will have to look for a way out of the club in January as he wants to be in contention to make Lionel Scaloni's Argentina squad for next summer's 2020 Copa America, per Ole (h/t Chris Burton of Goal):



"I talked to Scaloni, he told me that he was happy because in pre-season I had played many games, that I looked good and that's why he called me, but that I had to play. I'm sure that to play for the national team you have to play for your club, you have to always be there, and when you're here, show why.

"It's difficult to leave when you are at such a big club. I had the possibility of going to Everton, but due to the decisions of the club or the manager it wasn't possible. Now I have to fight until December and, if it doesn't work out, I will try to leave.

"The qualifiers and the Copa America are coming and I want to be part of that. I don't want to be out again, I want to exhaust all the possibilities and compete to be here."

Rojo joined United from Sporting Lisbon back in 2014 when Louis van Gaal was in charge at Old Trafford.

He was a key part of United's squad under the Dutchman, and initially saw plenty of game time under his successor, Jose Mourinho.

But since the start of the 2017-18 season, Rojo has made just 14 Premier League appearances.

For a senior player of any age that would be frustrating. But given his experience and versatility, it is no surprise Rojo is eager for more action.

Barring a variety of injuries, it seems unlikely Rojo will be afforded enough minutes to satisfy him in the first half of the new season as Solskjaer has shown little faith in him since succeeding Mourinho.

A January exit for the Argentinian therefore seems inevitable.