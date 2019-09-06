Video: Marlins' Brian Moran Strikes out Brother Colin in MLB Debut vs. Pirates

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

Thursday night's game between the Miami Marlins and Pittsburgh Pirates not only proved to be an unforgettable night for the Moran family, but it also turned out to be a historic one.

After over a decade in the minors, 30-year-old Miami pitcher Brian Moran was given the opportunity to make his MLB debut in the bottom of the fourth inning. The southpaw retired the first batter he faced, Bryan Reynolds, and then a familiar face stepped to the plate: Colin Moran, the Pirates third baseman and Brian's 26-year-old brother.

While Colin managed to work a full count, it was Brian who prevailed as he caught his younger brother looking for his first career strikeout:

According to the Elias Sports Bureau (h/t Adam Berry of MLB.com), "It was the first time since 1900 that a player faced his brother in a pitcher-vs.-batter scenario in his Major League debut."

Per Berry, it was also just the seventh time since 1900 that a player made his debut against his brother's team, with the last occurrence coming back in June 1998.

"It's pretty special," Brian said of facing his brother in his first big league game.

To top it all off, Brian wound up being the winning pitcher, as the Marlins rallied for a 10-7 victory.