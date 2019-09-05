Fantasy Alert: Todd Gurley Won't Be on Play Count vs. Panthers, Sean McVay Says

Eric Risberg/Associated Press

Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley told reporters that running back Todd Gurley will not be on a play count Sunday at the Carolina Panthers.

Left knee injuries slowed Gurley down at the end of 2018, to the point where he split carries with C.J. Anderson down the stretch after being the team's lead back for much of the year.

In July, trainer Travelle Gaines revealed to CBS Sports' Dave Richard in July that the team has been managing an "arthritic component" to his knee:

"Everybody knew when Todd came out of Georgia that there would be some kind of arthritic component to his knee, which is part of every surgery whether it's a shoulder, a knee, an ankle.

"He's now at the year-five mark, all we're doing is managing that. If we can pound him less in the offseason while keeping his weight down, working on his strength, working on his agility in short areas, that's going to give him a better chance to be healthy Weeks 14 through 17 when they really count."

The Rams drafted running back Darrell Henderson in April, leading to speculation that Gurley's workload could be managed. However, Gaines said he hadn't heard of such plans in July, and McVay's comments seemingly confirm that notion as Gurley gets ready for the season opener.

Gurley was already a must-start option in season-long fantasy football every week: Fantasy Football Calculator ranked him with a second-round average draft position in 12-team point-per-reception leagues.

With him being cleared to resume a full workload, Gurley could conceivably return to the form that helped him amass 3,924 scrimmage yards and 30 touchdowns over the last two seasons.

That could spell doom for Henderson's fantasy value, although he's a good handcuff in case Gurley is forced to miss time.

Furthermore, he had 2,204 yards from scrimmage and 25 touchdowns last season for Memphis. Vincent Bonsignore of The Athletic also predicted last month that Henderson will see nine to 12 touches, including the run and pass games.

As far as daily-fantasy leagues go, Gurley should be a solid option most weeks, with this Sunday against the Panthers as no exception.

His salary is discounted on DraftKings, where he's listed as the fourth-most expensive running back despite accruing more points per game than anyone else on the main slate last year minus the New York Giants' Saquon Barkley. Gurley's salary comes with an even better value on FanDuel, where he's eighth at his position.

Ultimately, there's reason to be optimistic about Gurley's 2019 season despite the knee ailment and the emergence of Henderson on the depth chart.